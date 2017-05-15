The Computer Emergency Response Team of India on Monday warned internet users against falling prey to an international ransomware virus known as “WannaCry” and issued a “critical alert”. The malware disrupts the functioning of Windows workstations and blocks access to files on a computer until a ransom is paid online through bitcoins.

“It has been reported that a new ransomware named as WannaCry is spreading widely,” the advisory read, identifying the virus as “ETERNALBLUE”. “WannaCry encrypts the files on infected Windows systems. This ransomware spreads by using a vulnerability in implementations of server message block.”

The virus encrypts the computer’s hard disk drive and then spreads the bug across systems in the same local area network. It also spreads through malicious attachments to emails.

The major cyber attack had targeted several nations, bringing operations at hospitals, telecommunications firms and other companies to a halt. CERT has suggested using patches in users’ Windows systems to prevent the bug from spreading. The ransomware also “drops a file named ‘!Please Read Me!.txt’ that contains the text explaining what has happened [to the computer] and how to pay the ransom”.

The agency has warned against opening attachments from unsolicited emails, even if the sender appears to be from your contact list. It has also advised against opening URLs in unsolicited emails.

Moreover, Microsoft, whose Windows XP systems were hit by the attack, has said that the violation should serve as a “wake-up call” to governments to report vulnerabilities instead of stockpiling or exploiting them. The breach affected around two lakh people in over 150 countries. The IT giant has launched an upgrade that addresses the loophole, but a majority of users have yet to install it. In his blogpost, Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith said cyber security has become a shared responsibility between technology companies and customers.

The first casualty of these global cyber attacks was the National Health Service in the UK. The cyber attack had led to chaos in some places, with appointments being cancelled, patients being turned away and phone lines getting disrupted.

A few Spanish companies were soon affected by the security breach, including telecom company Telefonica. Reports poured in from Portugal, Russia, Ukraine and Taiwan, as well. The US was the least affected by the cyber crime, though the systems of shipping firm FedEx were hit.