India brings up Pakistan’s denial of consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav as ICJ hearing begins: The Indian delegation is being represented by senior lawyer Harish Salve at the International Court of Justice. Centre will pass a law on triple talaq if Supreme Court bans the practice, says attorney general: The five-judge bench said there was no time to review polygamy and nikah halala at the moment. Centre issues ‘critical alert’ after global ‘WannaCry’ ransomware cyber attacks: Microsoft, whose Windows XP OS was targeted, said the breach should serve as a wake-up call to governments to report vulnerabilities instead of exploiting them.

Positive cues from drop in inflation gives Sensex, Nifty a boost: ITC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC Bank were the major gainers in the morning trade. If I enter politics, I will fight those who make money from it, says Rajinikanth: The superstar said it had been a mistake to support the DMK-Tamil Manila Congress alliance in the state in 1996. Police did not pay any heed to our harassment complaint, alleges Rohtak gangrape victim’s family: An autopsy found that she had been drugged during the assault and the rapists had run their car over her to prevent identification. India’s stand on China’s One Belt, One Road project won’t stop cooperation with others, says Global Times report: New Delhi ‘should just be a good member of the audience’ if it does not wish to participate in the initiative, a report in the Chinese state-run media said. BSF personnel shoot dead a suspected Pakistani intruder in Gurdaspur: The paramilitary force identified the infiltrator as a 60-year-old woman. Indefinite bus strike begins today in Tamil Nadu after wage revision talks fail: The state government is confident that it will be able to tackle the rush of commuters with help from private operators. Firms will soon have to declare job creation targets to qualify under Startup India scheme: Applicants will have to meet certain financial criteria, and the service or product on offer will have to include some amount of innovation, an official said.