The big news: ICJ begins public hearing of Kulbhushan Jadhav case, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre said it will pass a law if the Supreme Court bans triple talaq, and also issued an alert on the global ransomware cyber attack.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India brings up Pakistan’s denial of consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav as ICJ hearing begins: The Indian delegation is being represented by senior lawyer Harish Salve at the International Court of Justice.
- Centre will pass a law on triple talaq if Supreme Court bans the practice, says attorney general: The five-judge bench said there was no time to review polygamy and nikah halala at the moment.
- Centre issues ‘critical alert’ after global ‘WannaCry’ ransomware cyber attacks: Microsoft, whose Windows XP OS was targeted, said the breach should serve as a wake-up call to governments to report vulnerabilities instead of exploiting them.
- Positive cues from drop in inflation gives Sensex, Nifty a boost: ITC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC Bank were the major gainers in the morning trade.
- If I enter politics, I will fight those who make money from it, says Rajinikanth: The superstar said it had been a mistake to support the DMK-Tamil Manila Congress alliance in the state in 1996.
- Police did not pay any heed to our harassment complaint, alleges Rohtak gangrape victim’s family: An autopsy found that she had been drugged during the assault and the rapists had run their car over her to prevent identification.
- India’s stand on China’s One Belt, One Road project won’t stop cooperation with others, says Global Times report: New Delhi ‘should just be a good member of the audience’ if it does not wish to participate in the initiative, a report in the Chinese state-run media said.
- BSF personnel shoot dead a suspected Pakistani intruder in Gurdaspur: The paramilitary force identified the infiltrator as a 60-year-old woman.
- Indefinite bus strike begins today in Tamil Nadu after wage revision talks fail: The state government is confident that it will be able to tackle the rush of commuters with help from private operators.
- Firms will soon have to declare job creation targets to qualify under Startup India scheme: Applicants will have to meet certain financial criteria, and the service or product on offer will have to include some amount of innovation, an official said.