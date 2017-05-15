The International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, on Monday began to hear the bilateral case between India and Pakistan over the death sentence issued to former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadav. The Indian delegation is led by Dr Deepak Mittal and represented by senior lawyer Harish Salve.

India has presented its arguments before the court and accused Pakistan of not providing either consular access to the prisoner, who Pakistan claims was a spy, or sharing the chargesheet in the case. Salve said the urgency of the case had forced New Delhi to approach the internatinal court at such short notice.

Here are the latest updates:

2.50 pm: Salve says the trial in Pakistan was conducted without anyone informing Jadhav of his rights. He also says India was never given the chargesheet in the case.

2.45 pm: Salve said India had sought consular access to Jadhav the very day he had been detained by Pakistan. “The Vienna Convention has been breached by Pakistan in the issue of consular access to Jadhav... This underlines the farcical nature of the trial.”

2.26 pm: India says fears Kulbhushan Jadhav will be executed before its arguments are heard in the case.

2.12 pm: Salve urges for an immediate annulment of the Pakistan court’s death sentence against Jadhav.

2.04 pm: Citing precedents including cases involving Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Belgium and Senegal, Salve said the ICJ had ruled that an execution was “an irreparable damage to justice”. He stressed that if Pakistan executes Jadav during the ICJ’s hearing of the matter, it would be committing a breach of the Vienna Convention.

1.45 pm: Deepak Mittal has started speaking at the ICJ. He says that Kulbhushan Jadhav’s parents had applied for a visa to visit Pakistan but that was no response to their applications.

The case:

Jadhav was arrested by Pakistani officials on March 3 last year. He was accused of spying for Indian intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing, and aiding separatist elements in restive Balochistan. Pakistan had later released a video which showed Jadhav allegedly confessing to his crimes. India has questioned not only the authenticity of the video but has also accused Pakistan of torturing Jadhav into “confessing”.

While the Pakistan Army had claimed Jadhav had been arrested in Saravan at the Iran-Pakistan border, Baloch leader Sarfaraz Bugti said he was picked up from Chaman in Balochistan. India, meanwhile, alleged he was kidnapped by Pakistani forces while in Iran on a business engagement.

Pakistan has denied India consular access to Jadhav 16 times, which New Delhi had said was a violation of the 1963 Vienna Convention of Consular Relations. In April, India had also sought visas for Jadhav’s parents and consular access to him, but the request was denied. The Centre had also sought Jadhav’s health certificate, a copy of the death sentence and the chargesheet filed against him from Pakistan. These, too, were not granted.