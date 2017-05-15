Two college students died after the car they were travelling in fell off a flyover in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area on Monday morning, PTI reported. Five other occupants of the car were injured and have been hospitalised.

The students, all first-year students at the Delhi Institute of Professional Studies, were going to Indraprastha College in Narela to take their second-semester examinations. The deceased students have been identified as Sanchit and Ritu, while the others have been identified as Rajat, Rishab, Pranav, Garima, and Raja. Police said Rajat, 18, was driving and was speeding when the accident occurred. Police are trying to find out if Rajat had a valid driver’s licence, according to Hindustan Times.

It is suspected Rajat lost control of the steering wheel and crashed into a divider. The impact of the crash caused the car, a Honda City, to break through the railings of the flyover and land on its roof on the road below.

“Preliminary examination suggests that the two students who died had suffered excessive blood loss and severe head injuries. Their bodies have been sent for a postmortem and their families have been informed,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The accident occurred at 8 am. Police have not yet taken statements from the injured.