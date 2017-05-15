A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

Sensex and Nifty close at record highs after retail inflation dips: ITC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC Bank were the major gainers in the morning trade. Centre issues ‘critical alert’ after global ‘WannaCry’ ransomware cyber attacks: Microsoft, whose Windows XP OS was targeted, said the breach should serve as a wake-up call to governments to report vulnerabilities instead of exploiting them. Indefinite bus strike begins in Tamil Nadu after wage revision talks fail: The government is confident that it will be able to tackle the rush of commuters with help from private operators. Snapdeal board member Vani Kola resigns amid merger negotiations with Flipkart: The firm’s founders are planning on distributing Rs 193 crore they will gain from the deal to existing and former staff, an official said. Firms will soon have to declare job creation targets to qualify under Startup India scheme: Applicants will have to meet certain financial criteria, and the service or product on offer will have to include some amount of innovation, an official said The Supreme Court will hear the case on Whatsapp’s privacy policy: Petitioners had challenged the messaging service’s policy that allowed it to share users’ information with parent company Facebook. ICICI bank has cut home loan rates by 0.3%: The bank says this will make housing more affordable.