The business wrap: Sensex and Nifty end at record highs, and 6 other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre issued an alert after the global ransomware attack, and Tamil Nadu’s bus drivers went on an indefinite strike over their wages.
A look at the headlines in this sector right now:
- Sensex and Nifty close at record highs after retail inflation dips: ITC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC Bank were the major gainers in the morning trade.
- Centre issues ‘critical alert’ after global ‘WannaCry’ ransomware cyber attacks: Microsoft, whose Windows XP OS was targeted, said the breach should serve as a wake-up call to governments to report vulnerabilities instead of exploiting them.
- Indefinite bus strike begins in Tamil Nadu after wage revision talks fail: The government is confident that it will be able to tackle the rush of commuters with help from private operators.
- Snapdeal board member Vani Kola resigns amid merger negotiations with Flipkart: The firm’s founders are planning on distributing Rs 193 crore they will gain from the deal to existing and former staff, an official said.
- Firms will soon have to declare job creation targets to qualify under Startup India scheme: Applicants will have to meet certain financial criteria, and the service or product on offer will have to include some amount of innovation, an official said
- The Supreme Court will hear the case on Whatsapp’s privacy policy: Petitioners had challenged the messaging service’s policy that allowed it to share users’ information with parent company Facebook.
- ICICI bank has cut home loan rates by 0.3%: The bank says this will make housing more affordable.