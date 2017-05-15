A man named Saddam Hussain was arrested for attempting to get an Aadhaar card for Osama bin Laden in Rajasthan, PTI reported on Monday. Hussain worked at an e-Mitra kiosk in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district.

The unfortunately named 25 year old Saddam Hussain Mansuri applied for an Aadhaar card for the dead terrorist and had even uploaded a photo of bin Laden. Officials of the verification team of the Unique Identification Authority of India, alarmed by the application, forwarded it to the state IT department, Bhilwara Superintendent of Police Pradeep Mohan Sharma told the news agency.

“Mansuri filled Abbottabad, district Bhilwara as bin Laden’s address; he also uploaded a picture of the terrorist which was blurred. He did not upload details such as thumb impression or identification proof,” Deputy SP Chanchal Mishra was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

The Rajasthan Information and Technology department forwarded the complaint to Sharma’s office. A case was registered against Mansuri under the Information and Technology Act and he was arrested on Friday evening.

Mansuri will be produced before a court later on Monday.