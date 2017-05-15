Ousted Aam Aadmi Party leader Kapil Mishra on Monday ended his hunger strike over alleged corruption by party leaders a day after reporters watched him faint at a press conference he had organised. Mishra was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi and tweeted that he had to break his fast as the doctors would not discharge him unless he started consuming liquids.

On Sunday, Mishra, who was Delhi’s water minister before his expulsion, had once again accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the party’s top leaders of committing financial illegalities. Mishra demanded that Kejriwal resign by Sunday evening and threatened to drag the chief minister to jail. He said he would submit the evidence he had collected to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The AAP has rejected all of Mishra’s allegations and claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party is behind the claims. Senior leader Sanjay Singh said that Mishra was simply “parroting” the BJP’s allegations and called it a “ploy” against the AAP. The BJP, however, has said it had no part to play in the ongoing AAP fiasco.