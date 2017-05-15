The Islamabad High Court on Monday deferred the hearing of a petition filed by Pakistani national Tahir Ali to prevent his wife and Indian citizen Uzma from returning home to New Delhi, PTI reported. Uzma, 20, had also filed an application at the judicial magistrate’s court in Islamabad, alleging that she had been forced to marry Ali at gunpoint.

Ali had filed his petition in the court on Friday, asking it to set up a meeting with Uzma and to prevent her from returning to India. The court, which heard the matter on Monday, made no observations and scheduled the next hearing on May 22.

Uzma, too, had filed a petition before the court on Saturday, seeking security to return to Delhi and a copy of her travel documents as the originals, she claimed, had been stolen by Ali. Her petition was filed by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

In her plea, the New Delhi woman said she got to know Ali in Malaysia and had contacted him after she returned to India. Uzma alleged that the man had “forced” her to get a Pakistani visa to visit him and that he had drugged her soon after picking her up from the Wagah border.

After she woke up the same night in a “strange village with strange people”, she said Ali had sexually assaulted and tortured her and threatened to kill her, as well. “Next day, they brought me to a dirty and strange house, they took my signature on nika nama [marriage contract] at gunpoint,” Uzma claimed in her plea. She also said Ali was already married, with four children.