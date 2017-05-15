The big news: Pakistan claims India has no evidence in Kulbhushan case, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre said it would introduce a law if triple talaq is banned, and ‘WannaCry’ hit some systems in India on Monday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India has not explained Kulbhushan Jadhav’s passport, Pakistan says at ICJ: Counsel Khawar Qureshi claimed that the former Indian Navy officer had a passport in a Muslim name.
- Centre will pass a law on triple talaq if Supreme Court bans the practice, says attorney general: The five-judge bench said there was no time to review polygamy and nikah halala at the moment.
- Ransomware attack continues, systems in Kerala panchayat office and West Bengal electricity board act up: The Centre today issued a ‘critical alert’ and warned users against opening unsolicited mails, URLs.
- Mother of 10-year-old whose stepfather raped her moves court for an abortion: The girl is five months pregnant and in critical condition.
- Indian woman who claimed Pakistani man forced her to marry him not allowed to leave Islamabad yet: The High Court has deferred the hearing of a petition filed by Tahir Ali till May 22.
- One Belt, One Road project will not affect our stance on Kashmir, says China: The dispute was left over from the history of India and Pakistan and should be addressed through negotiation, the country’s foreign ministry said.
- Ousted AAP leader Kapil Mishra ends hunger strike after six days: The former Delhi water minister was hospitalised on Sunday, and the doctors there refused to discharge him unless he broke his fast.
- Sensex and Nifty close at record highs after retail inflation dips: ITC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC Bank were the major gainers in the morning trade.
- Not standing for PM in 2019, I don’t have Modi’s ‘capacity’, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: ‘I am the leader of a small party and I have no national ambitions’, he said.
- If I enter politics, I will fight those who make money from it, says Rajinikanth: The superstar said it had been a mistake to support the DMK-Tamil Manila Congress alliance in the state in 1996.