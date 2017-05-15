A look at the headlines right now:

India has not explained Kulbhushan Jadhav’s passport, Pakistan says at ICJ: Counsel Khawar Qureshi claimed that the former Indian Navy officer had a passport in a Muslim name. Centre will pass a law on triple talaq if Supreme Court bans the practice, says attorney general: The five-judge bench said there was no time to review polygamy and nikah halala at the moment. Ransomware attack continues, systems in Kerala panchayat office and West Bengal electricity board act up: The Centre today issued a ‘critical alert’ and warned users against opening unsolicited mails, URLs. Mother of 10-year-old whose stepfather raped her moves court for an abortion: The girl is five months pregnant and in critical condition. Indian woman who claimed Pakistani man forced her to marry him not allowed to leave Islamabad yet: The High Court has deferred the hearing of a petition filed by Tahir Ali till May 22. One Belt, One Road project will not affect our stance on Kashmir, says China: The dispute was left over from the history of India and Pakistan and should be addressed through negotiation, the country’s foreign ministry said. Ousted AAP leader Kapil Mishra ends hunger strike after six days: The former Delhi water minister was hospitalised on Sunday, and the doctors there refused to discharge him unless he broke his fast. Sensex and Nifty close at record highs after retail inflation dips: ITC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC Bank were the major gainers in the morning trade. Not standing for PM in 2019, I don’t have Modi’s ‘capacity’, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: ‘I am the leader of a small party and I have no national ambitions’, he said. If I enter politics, I will fight those who make money from it, says Rajinikanth: The superstar said it had been a mistake to support the DMK-Tamil Manila Congress alliance in the state in 1996.