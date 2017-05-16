A look at the headlines right now:

India has not explained Kulbhushan Jadhav’s passport, Pakistan says at ICJ: Counsel Khawar Qureshi claimed that the former Indian Navy officer had a passport in a Muslim name. Allahabad HC sends notice to attorney general on Adityanath and deputy CM’s disqualification: Petitioner Sanjai Sharma argued that a parliamentarian cannot be the minister of a state government as it violates Article 101(2) of the Constitution. Donald Trump disclosed highly-classified information to Russia, officials tell a US daily: The White House refuted the allegations and said the US president and Sergei Lavrov had only discussed common threats. Sushma Swaraj says lawyer Harish Salve charged Re 1 to represent India in Kulbhushan Jadhav case: The ICJ said it would rule on the case ‘as soon as possible’. Petrol cheaper by Rs 2.16 per litre, diesel by Rs 2.10: This came after four weeks of increasing rates. Report claims major who used civilian as human shield was exonerated, Army says probe is still on: The Court of Inquiry set up to investigate the incident is yet to reach a conclusion, it added. Mother of 10-year-old whose stepfather raped her moves court for an abortion: The girl is five months pregnant and in critical condition. One Belt, One Road project will not affect our stance on Kashmir, says China: The dispute was left over from the history of India and Pakistan and should be addressed through negotiation, the country’s foreign ministry said. French President Emmanuel Macron picks centre-right Édouard Philippe to be prime minister: This implies Macron’s party is reaching out to the conservatives to help form the government. Not standing for PM in 2019, I don’t have Modi’s ‘capacity’, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: ’I am the leader of a small party and I have no national ambitions’, he said.