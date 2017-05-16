The Central Bureau of Investigation raided up to 16 premises of former Union minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday. His son, Congress leader Karti Chidambaram’s residence was also raided, according to reports. The searches were reportedly held in connection with the Aircel-Maxis investigation.

Last month, the Enforcement Directorate had issued a showcause notice to Karti Chidambaram and a firm linked to him. This was in connection with alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act of around Rs 45 crore.

Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said, “The attempt is to grab headlines and create a perception. Why no action for three years?” NDTV reported.