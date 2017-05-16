The Income Tax department on Tuesday conducted raids at 22 locations in Delhi and nearby areas in connection with alleged benami land deals linked to Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. The land deals being investigated are worth Rs 1,000 crore.

Officials told PTI that a team of around 100 taxmen searched the offices or residences of some prominent businessmen and real estate agents. Raids will also be conducted at the premises of RJD MP PC Gupta’s and other entrepreneurs. “People and businessmen connected to the land deal involving Lalu Prasad and his family are being searched,” a senior official told PTI. “There are allegations of benami deals worth about Rs 1,000 crore and subsequent tax evasion.”

The raids come only days after the Bharatiya Janata Party accused Yadav and his children of being involved in corrupt land deals. On May 12, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had demanded an inquiry into the land deals related to Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti. A Rajya Sabha MP, Bharti had failed to disclose these assets in her election affidavit.