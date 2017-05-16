The revamped version of the iconic Nokia 3310 will be available in stores across India from May 18 for Rs 3,310. HMD Global, the Finnish company licensed to sell Nokia phones, had re-launched it at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February this year.

In terms of specifications, Nokia 3310 has 2.4-inch display, 1200 mAh battery and a numeric keyboard. With a dual SIM, the phone will have a 16MB internal storage space that can be expanded up to 32GB. The phone also has an in-built MP3 player. It has 2MP rear camera with LED flash. It also has the classic game “Snake”.

The company said the classic mobile handset will come in four colours – red and yellow with a glossy finish, and a matte dark blue and grey, reported NDTV. HMD Global has kept the design very similar to the original Nokia 3310.

Vice President (India) of HMD Global Ajey Mehta said the reinvented model will bring a smile to customers’ faces. “Talk all day on a single charge, send texts, take pictures and enjoy a pocket jukebox with a built-in FM Radio and MP3 player... It’s got everything you remember, but with a modern twist,” he said, according to The Indian Express.

HMD has also launched three other Nokia-branded mid-range smartphones running Google’s Android operating system. Analysts have called the release of the phone a “fantastic way” for HMD to use Nokia’s brand value to gain recognition with consumers. Technology consultancy CCS Insight official Ben Wood had said there was a “massive amount of nostalgia and affection for it” for the 3310. “The 3310 is a very clever move and we expect it will sell in significant volumes,” he said.