A fourth student succumbed to the injuries sustained after the car she was travelling in with six others fell off a flyover in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh on Monday morning, Hindustan Times reported. Twenty-one-year-old Garima died while undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.

Two of the car’s occupants died before their could be treated at the hospital, while the student who was driving, Rajat, died on Monday evening. “Two others, Rishabh and Raja, continue to remain critical,” Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), told Hindustan Times. Another is being treated at the BLK Hospital in Rajendra Nagar in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the parents of two of the victims, Sanchit Chhabra and Ritu Singh, have decided to donate their children’s eyes. “By the time a non-governmental organisation approached us with request for donation, only the eyes of my son were usable. We agreed to donate his eyes without a second thought. My son was a helpful and friendly boy. Even in his death, he will be helping people,” Hindustan Times quoted Raj Kumar Chhabra as saying.

The students, all first-year students at the Delhi Institute of Professional Studies, were going to Indraprastha College in Narela to take their second-semester examinations. Police said Rajat, 18, was driving and was speeding when the accident occurred. Police are trying to find out if Rajat had a valid driver’s licence, according to Hindustan Times.

It is suspected Rajat lost control of the steering wheel and crashed into a divider. The impact of the crash caused the car, a Honda City, to break through the railings of the flyover and land on its roof on the road below.