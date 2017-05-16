The big news: CBI raids premises of P Chidambaram and son Karti, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Muslim law board told SC that triple talaq was a matter of faith, and lawyer Harish Salve charged Re 1 to represent India at ICJ.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBI raids former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son’s residences: The officials said they were investigating the charge that Karti Chidambaram’s company received Rs 10 lakh from INX Media for an FIPB clearance.
- Triple talaq is a matter of faith, Muslim law board tells Supreme Court: Advocate Kapil Sibal said there is no question of constitutional morality and equated the practice with the Hindu belief that Ram was born in Ayodhya.
- Sushma Swaraj says lawyer Harish Salve charged Re 1 to represent India in Kulbhushan Jadhav case: The ICJ said it would rule on the case ‘as soon as possible’.
- Delhi swelters at 45 degrees Celsius on the hottest day in two years: Chennai also recorded its highest temperature this month on Monday, when the mercury jumped to 41.1 degrees Celsius.
- North Korea link found to WannaCry ‘ransomware’, say researchers: Google researcher Neel Mehta had published data on Twitter, linking the isolated nation to the extortion campaigns.
- I-T raids 22 locations in benami land deals allegedly connected with Lalu Prasad Yadav: The deals being investigated are worth Rs 1,000 crore.
- Donald Trump disclosed highly-classified information to Russia, say officials: The White House refuted the allegations and said the US president and Sergei Lavrov had only discussed common threats.
- Fourth student succumbs to injuries from Punjabi Bagh flyover accident: Two others, Rishabh and Raja, are in critical condition, an official said.
- Award-winning drug cartel reporter Javier Valdez shot dead in Mexico: The International Press Freedom Award recipient is the sixth journalist to be murdered in Mexico this year.
- Iconic Nokia 3310 available in India from Thursday for Rs 3,310: HMD Global said classic mobile handset will come in four colours – red and yellow with a glossy finish, and dark blue and grey in matte.