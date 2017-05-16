A look at the headlines right now:

CBI raids former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son’s residences: The officials said they were investigating the charge that Karti Chidambaram’s company received Rs 10 lakh from INX Media for an FIPB clearance. Triple talaq is a matter of faith, Muslim law board tells Supreme Court: Advocate Kapil Sibal said there is no question of constitutional morality and equated the practice with the Hindu belief that Ram was born in Ayodhya. Sushma Swaraj says lawyer Harish Salve charged Re 1 to represent India in Kulbhushan Jadhav case: The ICJ said it would rule on the case ‘as soon as possible’. Delhi swelters at 45 degrees Celsius on the hottest day in two years: Chennai also recorded its highest temperature this month on Monday, when the mercury jumped to 41.1 degrees Celsius. North Korea link found to WannaCry ‘ransomware’, say researchers: Google researcher Neel Mehta had published data on Twitter, linking the isolated nation to the extortion campaigns. I-T raids 22 locations in benami land deals allegedly connected with Lalu Prasad Yadav: The deals being investigated are worth Rs 1,000 crore. Donald Trump disclosed highly-classified information to Russia, say officials: The White House refuted the allegations and said the US president and Sergei Lavrov had only discussed common threats. Fourth student succumbs to injuries from Punjabi Bagh flyover accident: Two others, Rishabh and Raja, are in critical condition, an official said. Award-winning drug cartel reporter Javier Valdez shot dead in Mexico: The International Press Freedom Award recipient is the sixth journalist to be murdered in Mexico this year. Iconic Nokia 3310 available in India from Thursday for Rs 3,310: HMD Global said classic mobile handset will come in four colours – red and yellow with a glossy finish, and dark blue and grey in matte.