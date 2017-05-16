The big news: Congress, BJP trade barbs over raids at the Chidambarams’, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Sensex, Nifty closed at lifetime highs for a second consecutive day, and Russia denied Trump had shared secret data with it.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP hails action against the Chidambarams and Lalu Prasad Yadav: Finding itself attacked on multiple flanks, the Congress immediately cried ‘witch hunt’.
- Sensex, Nifty close at lifetime highs for second consecutive day: Nifty crossed the 9,500-mark for the first time ever.
- Russia denies report that Donald Trump had shared classified data with its foreign minister: The Washington Post report had said Trump’s ‘leak’ could seriously jeopardise the fight against Islamic State.
- Arun Jaitley launches ‘Operation Clean Money’ website to shame tax defaulters: Personal income tax return filing increased after demonetisation, the minister said.
- India must specify what it means by ‘meaningful dialogue’ on Belt and Road initiative, says China: We have been holding extensive consultations on the project for the past four years, China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
- Italian court prohibits Sikh man from carrying kirpan in public: The Supreme Court of Cassation, the country’s highest court, said immigrants must integrate with ‘Western culture’.
- Disney Studios says hackers are threatening to release one of its films if it does not pay a ransom: Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger said the management had refused to pay the amount demanded.
- Crew of a Pakistan International Airlines flight to London searched and detained at Heathrow: No reason was given for the search, a spokesperson of the country’s national carrier said.
- Delhi High Court transfers Najeeb Ahmad investigation to CBI: The court ordered that the agency appoint an officer no lower than the rank of a deputy inspector general of police to handle the inquiry.
- Bharat Electronics says it is not participating in Botswana EVM hackathon: BEL said it has not sold any kind of voting machines to the country’s Election Commission, contrary to media reports.