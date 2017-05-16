A look at the headlines right now:

BJP hails action against the Chidambarams and Lalu Prasad Yadav: Finding itself attacked on multiple flanks, the Congress immediately cried ‘witch hunt’. Sensex, Nifty close at lifetime highs for second consecutive day: Nifty crossed the 9,500-mark for the first time ever. Russia denies report that Donald Trump had shared classified data with its foreign minister: The Washington Post report had said Trump’s ‘leak’ could seriously jeopardise the fight against Islamic State. Arun Jaitley launches ‘Operation Clean Money’ website to shame tax defaulters: Personal income tax return filing increased after demonetisation, the minister said. India must specify what it means by ‘meaningful dialogue’ on Belt and Road initiative, says China: We have been holding extensive consultations on the project for the past four years, China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Italian court prohibits Sikh man from carrying kirpan in public: The Supreme Court of Cassation, the country’s highest court, said immigrants must integrate with ‘Western culture’. Disney Studios says hackers are threatening to release one of its films if it does not pay a ransom: Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger said the management had refused to pay the amount demanded. Crew of a Pakistan International Airlines flight to London searched and detained at Heathrow: No reason was given for the search, a spokesperson of the country’s national carrier said. Delhi High Court transfers Najeeb Ahmad investigation to CBI: The court ordered that the agency appoint an officer no lower than the rank of a deputy inspector general of police to handle the inquiry. Bharat Electronics says it is not participating in Botswana EVM hackathon: BEL said it has not sold any kind of voting machines to the country’s Election Commission, contrary to media reports.