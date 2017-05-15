Live: ICJ orders Pakistan not to execute Kulbhushan Jadhav until case concludes

The International Court of Justice on Thursday ordered Pakistan not to execute Indian Kulbhushan Jadhav until the case is disposed of. Judge Ronny Abraham read out the verdict, in which he said the court has jurisdiction in the case of the Indian who was sentenced to death after being convicted of espionage in Pakistan. The Hague also said that India should have been allowed consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

On May 15, the Hague had heard India and Pakistan’s arguments on the death sentence given to the former Navy officer. There have been instances where countries have nullified or violated the ICJ’s judgments before, though.

Pakistan can take this to the UN Security Council.

Here is what has happened so far:

3.54 pm: ICJ says that Pakistan cannot execute Jadhav. “Under present circumstances it is apt for the court to order that Pakistan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure that Mr Jadhav will not be executed until the final decision in these proceedings.”

3.53 pm: Abraham noted that Pakistan could execute Jadhav before a final verdict is given in the case.

3.50 pm: Without prejudging the result of any appeal... the court considerse that as far as the risk of irreperable prejudice to the rights claimed, the mere fact that Mr Jadhav is under such aa sentence is sufficient to demonstrate such a risk.

3.45 pm: The court also says the 2008 bilateral treaty between the two countries does not bar the Court from examining the case, and that India should have been granted consular access to Jadhav.

3.42 pm: Abraham says the acts alleged by India are under the scope of the Vienna Convention, addomg that the court has prima facie jurdisdiction to hear the case.

3.30 pm: The 11-judge bench led by Judge Ronny Abraham has arrived to read out the verdict. Abraham begins reading their verdict.

The case:

Jadhav was arrested by Pakistani officials on March 3 last year. He was accused of spying for Indian intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing, and aiding separatist elements in restive Balochistan. Pakistan had later released a video which showed Jadhav allegedly confessing to his crimes. India has questioned not only the authenticity of the video but has also accused Pakistan of torturing Jadhav into “confessing”.

While the Pakistan Army had claimed Jadhav had been arrested in Saravan at the Iran-Pakistan border, Baloch leader Sarfaraz Bugti said he was picked up from Chaman in Balochistan. India, meanwhile, alleged he was kidnapped by Pakistani forces while in Iran on a business engagement.

Pakistan has denied India consular access to Jadhav 16 times, which New Delhi had said was a violation of the 1963 Vienna Convention of Consular Relations. In April, India had also sought visas for Jadhav’s parents and consular access to him, but the request was denied. The Centre had also sought Jadhav’s health certificate, a copy of the death sentence and the chargesheet filed against him from Pakistan. These, too, were not granted.