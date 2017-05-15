GST announced: Dal, milk, rice and other items to get cheaper
Cars, high-end motorcycles and cigarettes will get more expensive.
The Goods and Services Tax Council on Thursday approved all nine rules required to roll out the new tax regime from July 1. It also finalised the rate of taxation on 80%-90% of items, those that will be exempted from the GST and the 55 items that will invite cess.
The Council, chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, comprises state finance ministers. The two-day meeting is being conducted at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar amid very high security. Around 3,000 personnel, including the state police, BSF and CRPF, have been deployed for the high-profile meeting.
On Day One of the meeting, the Council had clubbed commodities under seven categories of taxes – zero per cent, 5%, 12%, 18%, 28%, special category and luxury items category. The exempted list has 229 items at the central level and 99 in the states. The Council decided to keep 81% of a total of 1,211 items at the modal tax rate of 18% or below. “Only 19% items will be in the 28% tax slab, while 81% of items will be taxed at 18% or lower,” Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia told The Indian Express.
On Friday, the Council is likely to decide the tax rates of items like beedi, biscuits, footwear, gold, textiles, handloom handicraft and power-driven agricultural equipment. “There are six categories [of items] that need more discussion,” said Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, according to The Hindu. “These will be taken up tomorrow [Friday].”
Key developments:
- Staples like pulses and rice, milk, cereals and other foodgrain will get cheaper as these have been added to the exempt list, meaning there will be no GST on these commodities.
- Items like edible oil, sugar, tea, coffee will have a five per cent tax levied on them.
- Prices of consumer durables will also drop. Such items have been clubbed under the 28% taxation slab. Earlier, items like air conditioners used to invite 32% or more tax.
- Items like toothpaste, soaps, hair oil will also get cheaper once the tax regime is rolled out. These will now attract 18% GST, almost a 10% slash from the current rate of taxation.
- But, cars and motocycles are likely to get dearer. Small petrol cars with an engine capacity of less than 1200 cc will attract 1% cess. Those with a diesel engine capacity of less than 1500 cc will attract 3% cess. Meanwhile, big cars with an engine capacity more than 1500 cc, and SUVs that are more than 4 m long and engine capacity of over 1500 cc, will attract a cess of 15%. Similarly, high-end motorcycles fall under 3% cess and 28% GST rate.
- Cigarettes, pan masala, gutkha will all get more expensive.
- Capital goods, a basic requirement in the manufacturing sector, will be taxed at a rate of 28%.
- There is also a huge slash for coal prices. Currently, it was taxed at a rate of 11.7%. After GST, the item will attract a GST rate of 5%. This will bring down the cost of energy generation.
