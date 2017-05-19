A Delhi court on Friday convicted former Coal Secretary HC Gupta, former Joint Secretary KS Kropha, Kamal Sponge Steel and Power Ltd and its Managing Director PK Aluwalia of criminal conspiracy in the allocation of the Rudrapur coal block to KSSPL in Madhya Pradesh. The bench, however, acquitted chartered accountant Amit Goyal.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had named Gupta in at least eight chargesheet in connection with the case. In February this year, the former coal secretary and six others managed to get bail in the Fatehpur coal block allocation case in Chhattisgarh. All seven accused were charged with forgery, cheating, criminal conspiracy and criminal misconduct.

The scandal surfaced after the Comptroller and Auditor General found discrepancies in government allocations of coalfields during former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s term and a loss of some Rs 1.86 lakh crore to the national exchequer. Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Hindalco, Essar Power, Tata Steel and Tata Power were among the 25 companies named as beneficiaries in the CAG report.

In August 2016, Gupta had refused to take any legal help in the case as he said he had no money to afford an advocate. It attracted the attention from the Indian Administrative Services fraternity. Around 60 senior bureaucrats had held a meeting and decided that the IAS association will reach out to the officer and help him with the case. However, later he agreed to get a lawyer.

In April this year, the CBI filed a case against its former director, Ranjit Sinha, for allegedly meeting some of the prime accused at his house and trying to influence the investigation into the case.

