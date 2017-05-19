The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi Maran to an Enforcement Directorate petition against their acquittal in the Aircel-Maxis case, PTI reported. Several others have also been asked to reply to the petition.

On May 2, the Enforcement Directorate had moved the High Court against a special court’s decision to discharge the brothers and others named in the money laundering case on February 2. The Special Court had ruled that the charges against the Marans were based on the “misreading of official files”, speculation and the complainant’s opinion. The Special Central Bureau of Investigation Judge, OP Saini, had said that there was no prima facie case against any of the accused, PTI reported.

Dayanidhi Maran had been accused of abusing his official position and causing a loss Rs 1.78 crore to the public exchequer. The CBI, which registered the case in July 2013, had accused him of illegally installing at least 364 high-end telecommunication facilities at one of his houses. The ED had filed a chargesheet in the case against the former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader, his brother and sister-in-law Kavery Kalanithi, as well.