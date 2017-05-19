In an attempt to clean the Yamuna river, the National Green Tribunal on Friday banned open defecation and dumping of waste on the floodplains. The court said it would slap a fine of Rs 5,000 on those who violate the order.

Besides, it formed a committee to monitor the project for cleaning the Yamuna river. The panel, headed by Delhi Jal Board’s chief executive officer, will have to submit reports to the NGT at regular intervals. The committee will comprise DDA chief engineer and members of the National Mission for Clean Ganga, reported ANI.

The bench, headed by NGT chairperson justice Swatanter Kumar, also asked the Delhi government and municipal corporations to immediately take steps against industries that operate in residential areas and cause river pollution. The order came while the NGT was hearing a plea on the monitoring of implementation of the ‘Maili se Nirmal Yamuna Revitalisation Project 2017’.

Earlier this month, the NGT had sent notices to the Ministry of Environment and Forest and the Uttar Pradesh government, among others, after hearing a plea filed by an activist from Agra. According to the petition, dumping of waste in the Yamuna river had led to stagnation of the river and consequent “explosive breeding” of insects, which is a “biological indicator of water quality and localised water pollution.”