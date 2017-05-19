The big news: Ex-coal secretary HC Gupta convicted in coal allocation scam, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The ED registered a money-laundering case against Karti Chidambaram, and Delhi HC issued notice to Maran brothers in Aircel-Maxis case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Delhi court finds former coal secretary, joint secretary and others guilty in coal scam case: Kamal Sponge Steel and Power Ltd and its Managing Director PK Aluwalia were also convicted of cheating and corruption charges.
- ED files money-laundering case against Karti Chidambaram, Indrani and Peter Mukerjea: Officials said the agency will investigate the alleged ‘proceeds of crime’ in the case and may seize the assets of the accused.
- Delhi court issues notice to Maran brothers on ED plea against their acquittal: Several others have also been asked to reply to the petition.
- AAP minister Satyendar Jain files criminal defamation case against sacked leader Kapil Mishra: Meanwhile, a Delhi-based businessman has claimed that his four companies had donated Rs 50 lakh each to the party in April 2014.
- After GST, dal, milk, rice and other items to get cheaper: Cars, high-end motorcycles and cigarettes will get more expensive.
- Rajinikanth says system is corrupt, hints at entry into Tamil Nadu politics: While the actor praised politicians MK Stalin, Anbumani Ramadoss among others, he said he had ‘duties’ to fulfil.
- Odisha High Court grants bail to Trinamool legislator Sudip Bandyopadhyay in Rose Valley chit fund scam: He will have to deposit Rs 25 lakh as surety and surrender his passport.
- Muslim cattle trader lynched by mob in Jharkhand over ‘kid theft’ rumours: Three others accompanying him were also beaten up by the group but their fate is not known yet.
- NIA begins probe into alleged funding of Hurriyat leaders by Hafiz Saeed, Pakistani militants: Four prominent figures, including SAS Geelani and Naeem Khan, will be questioned soon, unidentified officials said.
- Zomato strikes deal with hacker, will introduce bug bounty program to have stolen data destroyed: The firm said the hacker was ‘very cooperative’, and added the marketplace link that was being used to sell the data on the dark web was not available anymore.