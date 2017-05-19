A look at the headlines right now:

Delhi court finds former coal secretary, joint secretary and others guilty in coal scam case: Kamal Sponge Steel and Power Ltd and its Managing Director PK Aluwalia were also convicted of cheating and corruption charges. ED files money-laundering case against Karti Chidambaram, Indrani and Peter Mukerjea: Officials said the agency will investigate the alleged ‘proceeds of crime’ in the case and may seize the assets of the accused. Delhi court issues notice to Maran brothers on ED plea against their acquittal: Several others have also been asked to reply to the petition. AAP minister Satyendar Jain files criminal defamation case against sacked leader Kapil Mishra: Meanwhile, a Delhi-based businessman has claimed that his four companies had donated Rs 50 lakh each to the party in April 2014. After GST, dal, milk, rice and other items to get cheaper: Cars, high-end motorcycles and cigarettes will get more expensive. Rajinikanth says system is corrupt, hints at entry into Tamil Nadu politics: While the actor praised politicians MK Stalin, Anbumani Ramadoss among others, he said he had ‘duties’ to fulfil. Odisha High Court grants bail to Trinamool legislator Sudip Bandyopadhyay in Rose Valley chit fund scam: He will have to deposit Rs 25 lakh as surety and surrender his passport. Muslim cattle trader lynched by mob in Jharkhand over ‘kid theft’ rumours: Three others accompanying him were also beaten up by the group but their fate is not known yet. NIA begins probe into alleged funding of Hurriyat leaders by Hafiz Saeed, Pakistani militants: Four prominent figures, including SAS Geelani and Naeem Khan, will be questioned soon, unidentified officials said. Zomato strikes deal with hacker, will introduce bug bounty program to have stolen data destroyed: The firm said the hacker was ‘very cooperative’, and added the marketplace link that was being used to sell the data on the dark web was not available anymore.