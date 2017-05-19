Two Central Reserve Police Force personnel were injured in an improvised explosive device blast in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Friday, reported ANI. The bomb was set off by suspected Maoists.

The incident took place when a CRPF patrol team was carrying out an anti-Maoist operation, Deputy Inspector General (Dantewada range) Sundarraj P told PTI. The bomb exploded as the personnel were cordoning-off a forested patch near Pariya village, which falls under Kerlapal police station limits, he said.

The DIG said the injured officers, who were admitted to a local hospital in Sukma, were out of danger. They were later airlifted to the state Capital of Raipur for further treatment. He said a combing operation was under way in the region.

On April 24, as many as 25 CRPF soldiers were killed in a Maoist ambush in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district. The incident took place when the troops were guarding workers constructing a road in the Burkapal-Chintagufa area of the Bastar region, which is a Maoist hotbed. The ambush was the worst Maoist attack on security forces in Chhattisgarh since April 6, 2010, when 76 CRPF soldiers were killed in an encounter in Dantewada district.