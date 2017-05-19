The business wrap: Dal, rice to get cheaper as GST rates are announced, and six other top stories
Other headlines: A money laundering case was lodged against Karti Chidambaram, Indrani and Peter Mukerjea, and FMCG shares rallied after the GST announcement.
A look at the headlines in this sector right now:
- GST Council says dal rice, milk and other items to get cheaper: Cars, high-end motorcycles and cigarettes will get more expensive.
- ED registers money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram and Peter, Indrani Mukerjea: Officials said the agency will investigate the alleged ‘proceeds of crime’ in the case and may seize the assets of the accused.
- Sensex hits record high, then drops 250 points to close at 30,464.92: The Goods and Services Tax announcement brought cheer to the FMCG sector.
- Delhi court issues notice to Maran brothers on ED plea against their acquittal in Airtel-Maxis case: Several others have also been asked to reply to the petition.
- Zomato strikes deal with hacker, will introduce bug bounty program to have stolen data destroyed: The firm said the hacker was ‘very cooperative’, and added the marketplace link that was being used to sell the data on the dark web was not available anymore.
- Nasscom says up to 40% of IT staff need ‘re-skilling’: It will be hard to keep pace with the changing face of industry, it added.
- Centre says FDI up 9% in FY17 to highest level of $43.48 billion: The government credited the increase to its reform measures.