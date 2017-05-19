A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

GST Council says dal rice, milk and other items to get cheaper: Cars, high-end motorcycles and cigarettes will get more expensive. ED registers money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram and Peter, Indrani Mukerjea: Officials said the agency will investigate the alleged ‘proceeds of crime’ in the case and may seize the assets of the accused. Sensex hits record high, then drops 250 points to close at 30,464.92: The Goods and Services Tax announcement brought cheer to the FMCG sector. Delhi court issues notice to Maran brothers on ED plea against their acquittal in Airtel-Maxis case: Several others have also been asked to reply to the petition. Zomato strikes deal with hacker, will introduce bug bounty program to have stolen data destroyed: The firm said the hacker was ‘very cooperative’, and added the marketplace link that was being used to sell the data on the dark web was not available anymore. Nasscom says up to 40% of IT staff need ‘re-skilling’: It will be hard to keep pace with the changing face of industry, it added. Centre says FDI up 9% in FY17 to highest level of $43.48 billion: The government credited the increase to its reform measures.