A Madhya Pradesh court on Friday issued an arrest warrant against state minister Lal Singh Arya for his alleged involvement in the murder of an MLA, Makhan Singh Jatav, in 2009, ANI reported. Arya is Madhya Pradesh’s Minister of State for General Administration.

Jatav, then the MLA from Bhind, had been shot dead on April 13, 2009, in Gohad while campaigning for Congress candidate Bhagirath Prasad in the Lok Sabha election. An eyewitness, Banwarilal Jatav, informed the local court in Bhind that he had seen and heard Arya give instructions to kill the legislator, News18 reported.

Eight people had been named as accused in the murder case, but Arya was not among them. Judge Yogesh Gupta of the Bhind court ordered that the minister’s name be included among the accused and an arrest warrant issued against him.