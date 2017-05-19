The big news: GST Council places most services in the 18% tax slab, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre told the SC it can’t extend the deadline for linking Aadhaar with its schemes, and a landslide blocked the road to Badrinath.
A look at the headlines right now:
- GST announced; Dal, milk, rice and other items to get cheaper: Cars, high-end motorcycles and cigarettes will get more expensive.
- SC does not overrule making Aadhaar mandatory for welfare schemes, lists case for June 27: The deadline to link the biometric identification system with one’s PAN is June 30.
- Uttarakhand landslide blocks road to Badrinath, thousands of pilgrims stranded: Border Roads Organisation personnel have started clearing the way and traffic flow is expected to resume by Saturday afternoon.
- 28 arrested for ‘homosexual activities’ in Dhaka community centre: Homosexuality is illegal in the country and punishable with life imprisonment.
- Japan’s Cabinet approves Bill that paves way for Emperor Akihito’s abdication: The king is expected to be replaced by his son, Crown Prince Naruhito, by the end of 2018.
- Doctors in Pune attempt India’s second uterine transplant, a day after the first one: The surgery began in the afternoon and will take at least 10 to 14 hours to complete.
- AIADMK merger is not going to happen now, says Panneerselvam: The former chief minister demanded Sasikala be sacked from the party, and claimed her nephew Dinakaran was still running her faction of the ADMK.
- Sensex hits record high, then drops 250 points to close at 30,464.92: The Goods and Services Tax announcement brought cheer to the FMCG sector.
- Madhya Pradesh court issues arrest warrant against minister Lal Singh Arya in MLA murder case: The MLA, Makhan Singh Jatav, had been shot dead on April 13, 2009.
- Swedish prosecutor will drop investigation into rape charges against Julian Assange: Wikileaks said the focus was now on the United Kingdom as its founder risks extradition to the United States.