A look at the headlines right now:

GST announced; Dal, milk, rice and other items to get cheaper: Cars, high-end motorcycles and cigarettes will get more expensive. SC does not overrule making Aadhaar mandatory for welfare schemes, lists case for June 27: The deadline to link the biometric identification system with one’s PAN is June 30. Uttarakhand landslide blocks road to Badrinath, thousands of pilgrims stranded: Border Roads Organisation personnel have started clearing the way and traffic flow is expected to resume by Saturday afternoon. 28 arrested for ‘homosexual activities’ in Dhaka community centre: Homosexuality is illegal in the country and punishable with life imprisonment. Japan’s Cabinet approves Bill that paves way for Emperor Akihito’s abdication: The king is expected to be replaced by his son, Crown Prince Naruhito, by the end of 2018. Doctors in Pune attempt India’s second uterine transplant, a day after the first one: The surgery began in the afternoon and will take at least 10 to 14 hours to complete. AIADMK merger is not going to happen now, says Panneerselvam: The former chief minister demanded Sasikala be sacked from the party, and claimed her nephew Dinakaran was still running her faction of the ADMK. Sensex hits record high, then drops 250 points to close at 30,464.92: The Goods and Services Tax announcement brought cheer to the FMCG sector. Madhya Pradesh court issues arrest warrant against minister Lal Singh Arya in MLA murder case: The MLA, Makhan Singh Jatav, had been shot dead on April 13, 2009. Swedish prosecutor will drop investigation into rape charges against Julian Assange: Wikileaks said the focus was now on the United Kingdom as its founder risks extradition to the United States.