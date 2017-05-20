The big news: Mumbai Indians will take on Pune in IPL final, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Pakistan is changing its legal team in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, and thousands were stranded in a landslide at Badrinath.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Mumbai Indians demolish KKR by six wickets to set up final clash against Pune: Kolkata Knight Riders were bowled out for 107.
- Pakistan is changing its legal team for the next round in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz said they have not yet decided whether to give India consular access to Jadhav.
- Landslide blocks road to Badrinath, thousands of pilgrims stranded: Border Roads Organisation personnel have started clearing the way and traffic flow is expected to resume by Saturday afternoon.
- Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa writes to IAF personnel, asks them to be ready for operations, says report: The candid letter also talked about favouritism and sexual harassment within the Air Force.
- Voters choose between reformist Hassan Rouhani and hardliner Ebrahim Raisi in Iran presidential polls: The voting deadline was extended after a massive turnout at Friday’s presidential election.
- GST Council says dal rice, milk and other items to get cheaper: Cars, high-end motorcycles and cigarettes will get more expensive.
- AIADMK merger is not going to happen now, says Panneerselvam: The former chief minister demanded Sasikala be sacked from the party, and claimed her nephew Dinakaran was still running her faction of the ADMK.
- SC does not overrule making Aadhaar mandatory for welfare schemes, lists case for June 27: The deadline to link the biometric identification system with one’s PAN is June 30.
- Swedish prosecutor will drop investigation into rape charges against Julian Assange: Wikileaks said the focus was now on the United Kingdom as its founder risks extradition to the United States.
- Delhi court finds former coal secretary, joint secretary and others guilty in coal scam case: Kamal Sponge Steel and Power Ltd and its Managing Director PK Aluwalia were also convicted of cheating and corruption charges.