A look at the headlines right now:

Mumbai Indians demolish KKR by six wickets to set up final clash against Pune: Kolkata Knight Riders were bowled out for 107. Pakistan is changing its legal team for the next round in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz said they have not yet decided whether to give India consular access to Jadhav. Landslide blocks road to Badrinath, thousands of pilgrims stranded: Border Roads Organisation personnel have started clearing the way and traffic flow is expected to resume by Saturday afternoon. Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa writes to IAF personnel, asks them to be ready for operations, says report: The candid letter also talked about favouritism and sexual harassment within the Air Force. Voters choose between reformist Hassan Rouhani and hardliner Ebrahim Raisi in Iran presidential polls: The voting deadline was extended after a massive turnout at Friday’s presidential election. GST Council says dal rice, milk and other items to get cheaper: Cars, high-end motorcycles and cigarettes will get more expensive. AIADMK merger is not going to happen now, says Panneerselvam: The former chief minister demanded Sasikala be sacked from the party, and claimed her nephew Dinakaran was still running her faction of the ADMK. SC does not overrule making Aadhaar mandatory for welfare schemes, lists case for June 27: The deadline to link the biometric identification system with one’s PAN is June 30. Swedish prosecutor will drop investigation into rape charges against Julian Assange: Wikileaks said the focus was now on the United Kingdom as its founder risks extradition to the United States. Delhi court finds former coal secretary, joint secretary and others guilty in coal scam case: Kamal Sponge Steel and Power Ltd and its Managing Director PK Aluwalia were also convicted of cheating and corruption charges.