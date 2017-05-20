The Election Commission on Saturday is expected to demonstrate that its Electronic Voting Machines cannot be tampered with. After its demo at 3 pm, the EC will hold a press conference.

Catch it LIVE on #PIB Facebook at 3 PM: Press Conference by Election Commission of India on #EVMChallenge pic.twitter.com/WOoTQy1vIP — PIB India (@PIB_India) May 20, 2017

Reports also suggested the election monitoring body will announce dates for an EVM “hacking” challenge today, where Political parties are likely to be invited to prove that the EC’s voting machines can actually be rigged. However, the EC has not confirmed this. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had said the “hackathon” on Saturday would “ensure the credibility and authenticity” of the EVMs.

The demonstration and press conference have been scheduled after constant allegations that the EC’s electronic voting machines had been tampered with in recently held polls. The allegations were first made after the BJP won elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand by a massive majority. Later, they had also won the civic polls in Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Saurabh Bhardwaj then also held a so-called demonstration, using a lookalike EVM, where he claimed that the machines could be hacked in 90 seconds. The EC refuted his party’s allegations, saying lookalike machines did not function the way the real machines did.

The EC had also held a meeting with representatives of several political parties to assuage claims of EVM tampering. After the meeting, the EC had said it would henceforth use only Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail machines for elections. The VVPATs provide voters with a copy of whom they have cast their ballot for, providing proof of their vote.