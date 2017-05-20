Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the road to the Badrinath Dham Yatra, blocked by a landslide on Friday evening, will be cleared by Saturday. He also said no one was killed or injured.

“No one was stranded, there were no unfortunate incidents, 1,800 tourists (against the reported 15,000) were affected and arrangements were made for them,” Rawat tweeted.

Information of landslides was shared with various towns along yatra route & that helped avoid stranding on the roads.Road will reopen today — Trivendra S Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) May 20, 2017

The chief minister added that the Border Roads Organisation was working to clear the debris on a war footing. “Please maintain calm and don’t spread panic. The situation is completely under the control of the government. We will overcome this challenge,” he tweeted.

All the necessary arrangements are being made to help stranded pilgrims on both sides of the landslide area- Uttarakhand govt is with you — Trivendra S Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) May 19, 2017

District Magistrate Ashish Joshi also told The Times of India that the “yatra has not been halted as reported by certain sections of the media.”

The landslide had blocked part of the road leading up from Joshimath to Badrinath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. It was caused by a huge rock rolling down the slope of a hill and blocking the road near Vishnuprayag.