Uttarakhand landslide: Chief minister appeals for calm, says road will be cleared today
The chief minister added that 1,800 tourists, not 15,000 as reported earlier, have been stranded.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the road to the Badrinath Dham Yatra, blocked by a landslide on Friday evening, will be cleared by Saturday. He also said no one was killed or injured.
“No one was stranded, there were no unfortunate incidents, 1,800 tourists (against the reported 15,000) were affected and arrangements were made for them,” Rawat tweeted.
The chief minister added that the Border Roads Organisation was working to clear the debris on a war footing. “Please maintain calm and don’t spread panic. The situation is completely under the control of the government. We will overcome this challenge,” he tweeted.
District Magistrate Ashish Joshi also told The Times of India that the “yatra has not been halted as reported by certain sections of the media.”
The landslide had blocked part of the road leading up from Joshimath to Badrinath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. It was caused by a huge rock rolling down the slope of a hill and blocking the road near Vishnuprayag.