A look at the headlines right now:

Election Commission to begin its EVM demo shortly, might announce ‘hackathon’ details: Political parties are likely to be invited to prove that the EC’s voting machines can actually be rigged. Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa writes to IAF personnel, asks them to be ready for operations: The candid letter also talked about favouritism and sexual harassment within the Air Force. Uttarakhand chief minister appeals for calm, says road will be cleared today: The chief minister added that 1,800 tourists, not 15,000 as reported earlier, have been stranded. Incumbent Iran President Hassan Rouhani leading, according to initial reports: The voting deadline was extended after a massive turnout at Friday’s election. CBSE might change ‘anti-Muslim riots’ to ‘Gujarat riots’ in Class 12 NCERT textbook, says report: The proposal was apparently made during the board’s course review committee meeting in New Delhi. More Russia ‘leaks’ hit Donald Trump as he sets off on his first official trip: A senior adviser to the president was reported to be a ‘person of interest’ in the investigation into Trump’s ties with the Soviet nation. Pakistan is changing its legal team for the next round in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz said they have not yet decided whether to give India consular access to Jadhav. India ranks below Somalia and Afghanistan in neonatal healthcare, a study shows: The country ranked 154th among 195 countries in providing quality healthcare access to its citizens. At least 141 dead in Libya airbase attack: The majority of the victims were soldiers of the Libyan National Army, a spokesperson said. The Arctic’s Global Seed Bank, humanity’s food safety net, has just flooded: It contains a million packets of seeds of the world’s crops, and was built deep inside a mountain in the Arctic Circle in 2008.