The big news: EC to hold EVM demo at 3 pm, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Indian Air Force chief asked personnel to be ready to report ‘at short notice’, and Uttarakhand CM said Badrinath road would be cleared soon.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Election Commission to begin its EVM demo shortly, might announce ‘hackathon’ details: Political parties are likely to be invited to prove that the EC’s voting machines can actually be rigged.
- Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa writes to IAF personnel, asks them to be ready for operations: The candid letter also talked about favouritism and sexual harassment within the Air Force.
- Uttarakhand chief minister appeals for calm, says road will be cleared today: The chief minister added that 1,800 tourists, not 15,000 as reported earlier, have been stranded.
- Incumbent Iran President Hassan Rouhani leading, according to initial reports: The voting deadline was extended after a massive turnout at Friday’s election.
- CBSE might change ‘anti-Muslim riots’ to ‘Gujarat riots’ in Class 12 NCERT textbook, says report: The proposal was apparently made during the board’s course review committee meeting in New Delhi.
- More Russia ‘leaks’ hit Donald Trump as he sets off on his first official trip: A senior adviser to the president was reported to be a ‘person of interest’ in the investigation into Trump’s ties with the Soviet nation.
- Pakistan is changing its legal team for the next round in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz said they have not yet decided whether to give India consular access to Jadhav.
- India ranks below Somalia and Afghanistan in neonatal healthcare, a study shows: The country ranked 154th among 195 countries in providing quality healthcare access to its citizens.
- At least 141 dead in Libya airbase attack: The majority of the victims were soldiers of the Libyan National Army, a spokesperson said.
- The Arctic’s Global Seed Bank, humanity’s food safety net, has just flooded: It contains a million packets of seeds of the world’s crops, and was built deep inside a mountain in the Arctic Circle in 2008.