A 23-year-old woman cut off the genitals of a self-styled godman in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Friday night when he allegedly tried to rape her, reported ANI. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised the woman for her “courageous step”.

The man, who calls himself Swami Ganeshananda (54) or Hari swami, had claimed that he was a “saint” associated with the Chattambi Swami Ashram in Kollam. However, the Ashram authorities have denied any association with the man, reported The Times of India.

The woman claimed that the man had been sexually abusing her since she was in Class 12.

The incident took place at the woman’s home in Pettah, Thiruvananthapuram. She claimed that her mother had been aware of her ordeal for all these years but had not done anything about it. The woman called the police immediately after the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Arul B Krishna told The Times of India that the woman’s father had been bed-ridden for years, and the accused man used to visit their house to meet the woman’s mother.

“We may also register a case against her mother for abetting the crime,” Krishna said. The local police have not filed a case against the woman yet. The accused was rushed to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and is recovering. A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused.

