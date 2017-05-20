The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested five men accused of killing two people at a jewellery store in Mathura on March 17. Main accused Ranga was also among those taken into custody, reported India Today.

The incident took place on Monday night when six robbers stormed the jewellery store, shot dead store owner Vikas Agarwal and customer Megh Agarwal, and injured three others. The whole episode was captured in the closed-circuit television installed at the store. The robbers fled with money and gold worth Rs 4 crore.

Following the incident, four police officers were suspended, according to NDTV. “The rule of law will prevail in Uttar Pradesh,” Chief Minister Adityanath had said. “There will be absolutely no protection for criminals in the state.”

Traders from the area came out on the streets on Tuesday to protest against the deteriorating law and order situation, and demanded quick arrest of the culprits. On Friday, jewellers across the state observed a day-long strike. The Lucknow Sarrafa Association submitted a memorandum to state minister Shrikant Sharma. “Jewellers are virtually sitting ducks for criminals,” Vinod Maheshwari, general secretary of the association, told NDTV. “The incident in Mathura is very sad and two of our brothers were killed.”