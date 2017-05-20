A Cornell University student of Indian origin was found dead in New York, United States, on Friday, PTI reported. Aalaap Narasipura, a senior electrical engineering student at the university, had been missing since May 17. He was last seen on the campus.

The 20-year-old’s body was found at Fall Creek, a short distance upstream from Ithaca Falls, by the Cornell University Police. The New York State Police, the Ithaca Police Department and the Ithaca Fire Department were also working on the case.

Investigators have yet to confirm the cause of his death. The police said an investigation into the case was under way.

Vice President for Student and Campus Life Ryan Lombardi said Narasipura was supposed to graduate in December 2017. “He was active on the Ultimate Frisbee team, enjoyed taking photos, and planned to continue at Cornell to pursue a Master of Engineering degree,” he said in a statement.