At least 35 people have been killed and dozens injured in a string of suicide bombings in Iraq’s Capital Baghdad and Basra province, unidentified officials told AFP on Saturday. The explosions were carried out by the Islamic State group on Friday.

At least 24 people died in Baghdad when an explosives-laden car blew up near a checkpoint in southern Abu Dsheer area. Brigadier General Saad Maan said that 20 people were injured in the incident. One militant was also killed by the security forces.

In Basra, the explosion took place at a checkpoint on the outskirts of the city. Head of Basra province health department, Riyadh Abdulamir, said that at least 11 people were killed and 20 others were injured in that explosion. Another explosives-rigged car was left by a militant, but he was killed by security personnel.