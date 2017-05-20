A look at the headlines right now:

EVMs are tamper-proof, says Election Commission, as it announces ‘hackathon’ from June 3: Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi invited both national and regional parties to nominate three people each for the challenge. Former research scholar acquitted in Sabarmati Express blast case after 16 years for lack of evidence: The investigators could not prove that Gulzar Ahmed Wani, a native of Kashmir, was a Hizbul Mujahideen operative. The number of H-1B visas for IT professionals will not come down, says Nirmala Sitharaman: The commerce and industry minister, however, pointed out that the selection process will be more stringent. Woman chops off genitals of self-styled godman who allegedly tried to rape her: She told the police that the man had been sexually abusing her since she was in Class 12. Incumbent Hassan Rouhani wins Iran presidential polls: The voting deadline was extended after a massive turnout at Friday’s election. Dawoodi Bohra community should stop female genital cutting, says Maneka Gandhi: The Union minister said her ministry would urge the community to give it up voluntarily, and if they do not, the Centre would introduce a law to ban it. Authorities re-open road to Badrinath for light vehicles after landslide: Chief Minister TS Rawat said that 1,800 tourists, not 15,000 as reported earlier, have been stranded. Cornell University student of Indian origin found dead after going missing on May 17: Aalaap Narasipura, a senior electrical engineering student, was last seen on the university campus. At least 35 killed in suicide bombings carried out by Islamic State in Iraq: The explosions took place in Baghdad and Basra province on Friday. Rajnath Singh asks ITBP personnel to be ‘very vigilant’ along Sino-Indian border: Besides, he asked the five state governments to undertake developmental activities along the 3,488-km long border to curb migration.