The big news: Election Commission announces EVM ‘hackathon’ from June 3, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Former AMU student was acquitted in the Sabarmati Express blast case, and Nirmala Sitharaman said the number of H-1B visas will not be slashed.
A look at the headlines right now:
- EVMs are tamper-proof, says Election Commission, as it announces ‘hackathon’ from June 3: Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi invited both national and regional parties to nominate three people each for the challenge.
- Former research scholar acquitted in Sabarmati Express blast case after 16 years for lack of evidence: The investigators could not prove that Gulzar Ahmed Wani, a native of Kashmir, was a Hizbul Mujahideen operative.
- The number of H-1B visas for IT professionals will not come down, says Nirmala Sitharaman: The commerce and industry minister, however, pointed out that the selection process will be more stringent.
- Woman chops off genitals of self-styled godman who allegedly tried to rape her: She told the police that the man had been sexually abusing her since she was in Class 12.
- Incumbent Hassan Rouhani wins Iran presidential polls: The voting deadline was extended after a massive turnout at Friday’s election.
- Dawoodi Bohra community should stop female genital cutting, says Maneka Gandhi: The Union minister said her ministry would urge the community to give it up voluntarily, and if they do not, the Centre would introduce a law to ban it.
- Authorities re-open road to Badrinath for light vehicles after landslide: Chief Minister TS Rawat said that 1,800 tourists, not 15,000 as reported earlier, have been stranded.
- Cornell University student of Indian origin found dead after going missing on May 17: Aalaap Narasipura, a senior electrical engineering student, was last seen on the university campus.
- At least 35 killed in suicide bombings carried out by Islamic State in Iraq: The explosions took place in Baghdad and Basra province on Friday.
- Rajnath Singh asks ITBP personnel to be ‘very vigilant’ along Sino-Indian border: Besides, he asked the five state governments to undertake developmental activities along the 3,488-km long border to curb migration.