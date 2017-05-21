The big news: Army says two militants killed in foiled LoC infiltration bid, and 9 top stories
Other headlines: The EC chief said EVM machines were tamper-proof and a former research scholar was freed for lack of evidence in the Sabarmati Express case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Army says two militants, 2 soldiers killed in thwarted infiltration bid in Nowgam: Security personnel detected suspicious movement across the Line of Control and called for reinforcements, an official said.
- EVMs are tamper-proof, says Election Commission, as it announces ‘hackathon’ from June 3: Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi invited both national and regional parties to nominate three people each for the challenge.
- Former research scholar acquitted after 16 years for lack of evidence in Sabarmati Express blast case: The investigators could not prove that Gulzar Ahmed Wani, a native of Kashmir, was a Hizbul Mujahideen operative.
- Donald Trump signs ‘tremendous’ $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia on first official trip: The agreement signed included a letter of intent from Washington to ‘support the defence needs’ of the Middle Eastern nation.
- Woman chops off genitals of self-styled godman who allegedly tried to rape her in Kerala: She told the police that the man had been sexually abusing her since she was in Class 12.
- At least 35 killed in suicide bombings carried out by Islamic State: The explosions took place in Baghdad and Basra province on Friday
- Maneka Gandhi asks Dawoodi Bohra community to stop female genital cutting, says report: The Union minister said her ministry would urge the community to give it up voluntarily, and if they do not, the Centre would introduce a law to ban it.
- Uttarakhand Authorities re-open road to Badrinath for light vehicles after landslide: Chief Minister TS Rawat said that 1,800 tourists, not 15,000 as reported earlier, have been stranded.
- Cornell University student of Indian origin found dead after going missing on May 17: Aalaap Narasipura, a senior electrical engineering student, was last seen on the university campus.
- Rajnath Singh asks ITBP personnel to be ‘very vigilant’ along Sino-Indian border: Besides, he asked the five state governments to undertake developmental activities along the 3,488-km long border to curb migration.