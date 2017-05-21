A look at the headlines right now:

Army says two militants, 2 soldiers killed in thwarted infiltration bid in Nowgam: Security personnel detected suspicious movement across the Line of Control and called for reinforcements, an official said. EVMs are tamper-proof, says Election Commission, as it announces ‘hackathon’ from June 3: Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi invited both national and regional parties to nominate three people each for the challenge. Former research scholar acquitted after 16 years for lack of evidence in Sabarmati Express blast case: The investigators could not prove that Gulzar Ahmed Wani, a native of Kashmir, was a Hizbul Mujahideen operative. Donald Trump signs ‘tremendous’ $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia on first official trip: The agreement signed included a letter of intent from Washington to ‘support the defence needs’ of the Middle Eastern nation. Woman chops off genitals of self-styled godman who allegedly tried to rape her in Kerala: She told the police that the man had been sexually abusing her since she was in Class 12. At least 35 killed in suicide bombings carried out by Islamic State: The explosions took place in Baghdad and Basra province on Friday Maneka Gandhi asks Dawoodi Bohra community to stop female genital cutting, says report: The Union minister said her ministry would urge the community to give it up voluntarily, and if they do not, the Centre would introduce a law to ban it. Uttarakhand Authorities re-open road to Badrinath for light vehicles after landslide: Chief Minister TS Rawat said that 1,800 tourists, not 15,000 as reported earlier, have been stranded. Cornell University student of Indian origin found dead after going missing on May 17: Aalaap Narasipura, a senior electrical engineering student, was last seen on the university campus. Rajnath Singh asks ITBP personnel to be ‘very vigilant’ along Sino-Indian border: Besides, he asked the five state governments to undertake developmental activities along the 3,488-km long border to curb migration.