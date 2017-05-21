A look at the headlines right now:

Curfew imposed in four areas of Jamshedpur after fresh clashes over lynching of Muslim men: The unrest has been sparked by the lynching of four Muslim men in Saraikela-Khushwahan district on Thursday. Panneerselvam faction tweets of AIADMK-BJP tie-up after meeting with Modi, deletes it later: Last week, the former Tamil Nadu chief minister had said that merger talks between the two factions had hit a road block. Suspected ISI agent detained in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer: Khan is believed to have relayed information about the Indian Army and Air Force to Pakistan’s agency, an official said. Donald Trump signs ‘tremendous’ $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia on first official trip: The agreement signed included a letter of intent from Washington to ‘support the defence needs’ of the Middle Eastern nation. Two militants, 2 soldiers killed in thwarted infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowgam, says Army: Security personnel detected suspicious movement across the Line of Control and called for reinforcements, an official said. Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani suspends National Front over allegations of foreign funding: The organisation’s chairperson Naeem Khan will remain suspended until a clarification to the accusations comes to the fore, the Hurriyat Conference said. Norway is repairing the Arctic’s Global Seed Bank entrance after flooding breach: The firm that built the structure said several measures, including the building of waterproof walls and removal of any possible heat sources, were taken. GST regime will allow faster tax refund process for exporters, says Nirmala Sitharaman: The provision will make India’s exports more competitive, the commerce and industry minister said. Cornell University student of Indian origin found dead after going missing on May 17: Aalaap Narasipura, a senior electrical engineering student, was last seen on the university campus. Rajnath Singh asks ITBP personnel to be ‘very vigilant’ along Sino-Indian border: Besides, he asked the five state governments to undertake developmental activities along the 3,488-km long border to curb migration.