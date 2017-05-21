The big news: Clashes break out in Jamshedpur over lynching of Muslim men, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: O Panneerselvam’s tweet sparked rumours over alliance with the BJP, and a suspected ISI agent was detained in Rajasthan on Saturday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Curfew imposed in four areas of Jamshedpur after fresh clashes over lynching of Muslim men: The unrest has been sparked by the lynching of four Muslim men in Saraikela-Khushwahan district on Thursday.
- Panneerselvam faction tweets of AIADMK-BJP tie-up after meeting with Modi, deletes it later: Last week, the former Tamil Nadu chief minister had said that merger talks between the two factions had hit a road block.
- Suspected ISI agent detained in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer: Khan is believed to have relayed information about the Indian Army and Air Force to Pakistan’s agency, an official said.
- Donald Trump signs ‘tremendous’ $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia on first official trip: The agreement signed included a letter of intent from Washington to ‘support the defence needs’ of the Middle Eastern nation.
- Two militants, 2 soldiers killed in thwarted infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowgam, says Army: Security personnel detected suspicious movement across the Line of Control and called for reinforcements, an official said.
- Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani suspends National Front over allegations of foreign funding: The organisation’s chairperson Naeem Khan will remain suspended until a clarification to the accusations comes to the fore, the Hurriyat Conference said.
- Norway is repairing the Arctic’s Global Seed Bank entrance after flooding breach: The firm that built the structure said several measures, including the building of waterproof walls and removal of any possible heat sources, were taken.
- GST regime will allow faster tax refund process for exporters, says Nirmala Sitharaman: The provision will make India’s exports more competitive, the commerce and industry minister said.
- Cornell University student of Indian origin found dead after going missing on May 17: Aalaap Narasipura, a senior electrical engineering student, was last seen on the university campus.
- Rajnath Singh asks ITBP personnel to be ‘very vigilant’ along Sino-Indian border: Besides, he asked the five state governments to undertake developmental activities along the 3,488-km long border to curb migration.