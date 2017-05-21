Sacked Aam Aadmi Party minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday alleged that a trip senior party leaders Ashutosh and Sanjay Singh took to Russia was sponsored by a Delhi-based businessman who has links with a company involved in a Rs 400-crore scam, Hindustan Times reported. “So, who sponsored Russia trip of Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh?” tweeted Mishra.

Mishra said he has nine questions he wants to ask Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding Singh and Ashutosh’s Russia trip. “When will you make details of all foreign tours of AAP leaders public?” Mishra said at a press conference on Sunday.

Mishra alleged that the businessman, Sheetal Prasad Singh, was involved in a scam that was being probed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. “Do you know that Rs 400 crore high security number plate scam took place in Delhi and Sheetal Prasad Singh has direct connection to it?” Mishra asked in a series of tweets.

Mishra also set up a helpline for people to call and report incidents of corruption under the “Let’s Clean AAP” campaign, reported ANI.

So who has sponsored Russia trip of Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh? AK को सब पता था क्या? चंद सवाल आज 11 बजे — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishraAAP) May 21, 2017

भ्रष्टाचार मुक्त दिल्ली

केजरीवाल मुक्त दिल्ली



Lets Clean AAP — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishraAAP) May 21, 2017

Mishra also apologised to former AAP leaders Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan for not paying attention to their complaints in regards to the party. “I am sorry for my conduct, language and my role in their ouster that I did on the advice of Arvind Kejriwal,” he said according to Hindustan Times. He also called upon the leaders to come together to ensure a “Kejriwal-free” Delhi.

Last week, Mishra had accused Kejriwal and the party’s top leaders of committing financial illegalities. Mishra demanded for Kejriwal’s resignation and threatened to drag the chief minister to jail. He said he would submit the evidence he had collected to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The AAP has rejected all of Mishra’s allegations and claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party is behind the claims. Senior leader Sanjay Singh said that Mishra was simply “parroting” the BJP’s allegations and called it a “ploy” against the AAP. The BJP, however, has said it had no part to play in the ongoing AAP fiasco.