Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah said the party is yet to take a decision on its presidential candidate and rejected Shiv Sena’s proposal for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat’s name for the position. The presidential elections are slated to be held in July, when Pranab Mukherjee’s term ends.

“Even if I have a name on my mind, it has to be discussed within the party first,” he told Aaj Tak during an interview.

Shah made a number of press appearances on Sunday. He told PTI that the situation of unrest in Kashmir was confined to “three-and-a -half districts”. “There is a big gap between the reality and the projection” of the situation in the Valley, he said, adding that the Narendra Modi government will control it soon.

He also welcomed reports of actor Rajinikanth’s foray into politics while speaking at the India Today Editors’ Roundtable. “From our end, every good person is open to joining politics,” he said.

On Saturday, Shah also addressed a programme at the Chandigarh Press Club where he said in the 2019 general elections, the BJP will win by a much bigger margin. “The BJP has freed the country from casteism, dynastic politics and appeasement,” he said according to IANS.