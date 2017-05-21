As many as eight coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Superfast Express derailed at Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao railway station on Sunday, reported ANI. The train travels from Mumbai to Gorakhpur.

Superintendent of Police Neha Pandey said a few passengers were injured in the mishap, reported Hindustan Times. Railway officials investigating the site had found that the track was damaged, the English daily added.

Teams from the Government Railway Police and Railway Police Force were investigating the site of accident, Amar Ujala reported. The anti-terrorism squad team has left for Unnao to probe the derailment, ANI added. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu directed the Chairman of the Railway Board to take strict action in the accident, the Ministry of Railways tweeted.

