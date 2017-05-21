Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the National Democratic Alliance government would find a permanent solution to the unrest in Kashmir Valley, PTI reported. “Kashmir is ours, Kashmiris are ours and Kashmiriyat is also ours. We will find a permanent solution to Kashmir,” Singh said while addressing a rally in Sikkim on Sunday.

Singh accused Pakistan of trying to “destabilise” India by creating troubles in Kashmir. “We hope that Pakistan will change. If it does not change, we will have to change them,” he said.

Hum iss sachchai ko jaante hain ki Kashmir bhi humara hai, Kashmiri bhi humare hain aur Kashmiriyat bhi humari hai: HM Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/b69M4edjm3 — ANI (@ANI_news) May 21, 2017

Singh visited the Nathu La border post on Sunday during his three-day visit to Sikkim. He expressed concerns over inhospitable conditions making patrolling difficult in border areas, reported India Today. “Since the Indo-China border is not demarcated, we have to be very vigilant while guarding the borders,” he said.