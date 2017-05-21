A look at the headlines right now:

India can’t claim to have won Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says Pakistan’s lawyer: Khawar Qureshi said the International Court of Justice’s order was a procedural one, given so the full case could be heard. Four militants, 3 soldiers killed in thwarted infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowgam, says Army: Security personnel detected suspicious movement across the Line of Control and called for reinforcements, an official said Rajnath Singh says NDA government will find solution to the unrest in the Valley: The union home minister accused Pakistan of trying to destabilise India. Hundreds of Dalits gather in protest against Saharanpur violence at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar: The police had refused to give them permission to stage a demonstration there, but they did so anyway. Panneerselvam faction tweets of AIADMK-BJP tie-up after meeting with Modi, deletes it: Last week, the former Tamil Nadu chief minister had said that merger talks between the two factions had hit a road block. 28% GST rate is dangerous for Indian cinema, says Film and TV Guild President Siddharth Roy Kapur: The filmmaker said there was a ‘lack of support’ to the film industry from the government. Curfew imposed in four parts of Jamshedpur after fresh clashes over lynching of Muslim men: Officials said the situation is now under control and adequate forces have been deployed. Eight coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express get derailed at UP’s Unnao railway station: The anti-terrorism squad team is on its way to investigate. BJP hasn’t decided on its presidential candidate yet, says Amit Shah: However, the leader rejected the Shiv Sena’s pick – RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. AAP leaders’ Russia trip funded by businessman linked to Rs 400-crore scam, says Kapil Mishra: The former state water minister called for a “Kejriwal-free” Delhi.