The big news: India hasn’t won Jadhav’s ICJ case, says Pakistan’s lawyer, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Four militants were killed in an operation in Nowgam, and Rajnath Singh said the NDA would solve the Kashmir conflict.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India can’t claim to have won Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says Pakistan’s lawyer: Khawar Qureshi said the International Court of Justice’s order was a procedural one, given so the full case could be heard.
- Four militants, 3 soldiers killed in thwarted infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowgam, says Army: Security personnel detected suspicious movement across the Line of Control and called for reinforcements, an official said
- Rajnath Singh says NDA government will find solution to the unrest in the Valley: The union home minister accused Pakistan of trying to destabilise India.
- Hundreds of Dalits gather in protest against Saharanpur violence at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar: The police had refused to give them permission to stage a demonstration there, but they did so anyway.
- Panneerselvam faction tweets of AIADMK-BJP tie-up after meeting with Modi, deletes it: Last week, the former Tamil Nadu chief minister had said that merger talks between the two factions had hit a road block.
- 28% GST rate is dangerous for Indian cinema, says Film and TV Guild President Siddharth Roy Kapur: The filmmaker said there was a ‘lack of support’ to the film industry from the government.
- Curfew imposed in four parts of Jamshedpur after fresh clashes over lynching of Muslim men: Officials said the situation is now under control and adequate forces have been deployed.
- Eight coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express get derailed at UP’s Unnao railway station: The anti-terrorism squad team is on its way to investigate.
- BJP hasn’t decided on its presidential candidate yet, says Amit Shah: However, the leader rejected the Shiv Sena’s pick – RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
- AAP leaders’ Russia trip funded by businessman linked to Rs 400-crore scam, says Kapil Mishra: The former state water minister called for a “Kejriwal-free” Delhi.