Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by one run in a tense Indian Premier League 2017 final on Sunday, thereby claiming their third title in 10 seasons. Mumbai put on a rather sub-par 129/8 after winning the toss and opting to bat, but a brilliant bowling performance in the second half of Pune’s chase meant Rohit Sharma’s team sneaked through by a whisker.

RPS captain Steve Smith hit a crucial half-century after Ajinkya Rahane got the RPS chase off to a steady start. However, Smith was one of the two wickets to fall in as many balls to Mitchell Johnson in the final over of the match, as Pune fell short by one run.

Earlier, Mumbai crumbled to 79/7 in the 15th over, before a late blitz by Krunal Pandya 47(38) took them to a total that at least looked defendable. Jaydev Unadkat, Adam Zampa and Dan Christian all picked up two wickets for Pune.

Mumbai had previously won the IPL title in 2013 and 2015.