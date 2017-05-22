Two suspected militants were arrested on the India-Pakistan border on Sunday, the Punjab government said in a release. They were part of a module operated by a Canada-based militant identified Gurjivan Singh Kadiyan, reported The Tribune.

“We recovered a 7.62-mm pistol with nine magazines, a 9-mm pistol with two magazines, an AK-47 with three magazines, an MP-type modified rifle with three magazines and five hand grenades from the spot,” said Deputy Inspector General Gurpal Singh. A government statement said, “The arrested terrorists were identified as Mann Singh [40] and Sher Singh [28] from Sri Hargobindpur [Gurdaspur] and Kartarpur [Jalandhar], respectively.”

Mann Singh went to Pakistan in 2005 with a delegation led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, his father told The Indian Express. “Due to some differences in the family, we have no links with Mann Singh,” his father said. “I cannot say anything on his arrest, his conduct and the recoveries.”

While the BSF said the arrests were made by their personnel after noticing suspicious movements of an SUV, the state government said the arrests were made by a joint team of the BSF and state police.

The BSF statement said the accused had told interrogators that they had gone to collect a consignment of arms and ammunition. They reportedly said they were acting on Kadiyan’s instructions. The two men are also believed to have admitted to carrying out attacks in the state.