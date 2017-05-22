A look at the headlines right now:

Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by one run to clinch third IPL title: Mumbai were on the backfoot for a majority of the game, before brilliant bowling in the death overs allowed them to sneak through. Donald Trump urges Saudi leaders to ‘drive out terrorists and extremists’, blames mainly Iran: This is not a battle between different faiths, the US president said during his first foreign trip after taking oath of office. North Korea launches second missile in a week under Kim Jong-Un’s supervision: The Pukgusong-2 uses solid rocket fuel and is similar to the country’s main submarine launch missile, though this one is fired from land. India can’t claim to have won Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says Pakistan’s lawyer: Khawar Qureshi said the International Court of Justice’s order was a procedural one, given so the full case could be heard. Four militants, 3 soldiers killed in thwarted infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowgam, says Army: Security personnel detected suspicious movement across the Line of Control and called for reinforcements, an official said. Rajnath Singh says NDA government will find solution to the unrest in the Valley: The union home minister accused Pakistan of trying to destabilise India. Hundreds of Dalits gather in protest against Saharanpur violence at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar: The police had refused to give them permission to stage a demonstration there, but they did so anyway. Panneerselvam faction tweets of AIADMK-BJP tie-up after meeting with Modi, deletes it: Last week, the former Tamil Nadu chief minister had said that merger talks between the two factions had hit a road block. 28% GST rate is dangerous for Indian cinema, says Film and TV Guild President Siddharth Roy Kapur: The filmmaker said there was a ‘lack of support’ to the film industry from the government. Eight coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express get derailed at UP’s Unnao railway station: The anti-terrorism squad team is on its way to investigate.