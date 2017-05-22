The big news: Mumbai Indians win their third IPL title, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: While in Saudi Arabia, Donald Trump blamed Iran for extremism in the Middle East, and North Korea fired its eighth missile for the year.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by one run to clinch third IPL title: Mumbai were on the backfoot for a majority of the game, before brilliant bowling in the death overs allowed them to sneak through.
- Donald Trump urges Saudi leaders to ‘drive out terrorists and extremists’, blames mainly Iran: This is not a battle between different faiths, the US president said during his first foreign trip after taking oath of office.
- North Korea launches second missile in a week under Kim Jong-Un’s supervision: The Pukgusong-2 uses solid rocket fuel and is similar to the country’s main submarine launch missile, though this one is fired from land.
- India can’t claim to have won Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says Pakistan’s lawyer: Khawar Qureshi said the International Court of Justice’s order was a procedural one, given so the full case could be heard.
- Four militants, 3 soldiers killed in thwarted infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowgam, says Army: Security personnel detected suspicious movement across the Line of Control and called for reinforcements, an official said.
- Rajnath Singh says NDA government will find solution to the unrest in the Valley: The union home minister accused Pakistan of trying to destabilise India.
- Hundreds of Dalits gather in protest against Saharanpur violence at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar: The police had refused to give them permission to stage a demonstration there, but they did so anyway.
- Panneerselvam faction tweets of AIADMK-BJP tie-up after meeting with Modi, deletes it: Last week, the former Tamil Nadu chief minister had said that merger talks between the two factions had hit a road block.
- 28% GST rate is dangerous for Indian cinema, says Film and TV Guild President Siddharth Roy Kapur: The filmmaker said there was a ‘lack of support’ to the film industry from the government.
- Eight coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express get derailed at UP’s Unnao railway station: The anti-terrorism squad team is on its way to investigate.