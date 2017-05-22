Japan wants to build a World War II museum in Manipur’s Bishenpur district to remember its soldiers who died there. The state government has assured the country of all kind of assistance, The Hindu reported on Monday. The museum will be built on a hillock at Maiba Lokpa.

At least 70,000 Japanese soldiers died in Imphal and Kohima during World War II, said Japanese ambassador Kenji Hiramatsu (pictured above). They will look for the mortal remains of the soldiers so that their last rights can be performed, he said.

“Many of the Japanese who came and fought in Imphal and Kohima could not return home,” Chief Minister N Biren Singh said. “The government shall extend all possible help to Japan in this regard.”

The country’s government will also invite 25 people from Nagaland and Manipur to Japan, Hiramatsu said. A seminar to help students who want to study in Japan is also on the cards. It is likely to be held in November 2017.