Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday rejected the allegations levelled by sacked Aam Aadmi Party minister Kapil Mishra and said it hurts when “your own betray you”. “I would have been in jail had there been an iota of truth in his allegations,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying by the party’s official Twitter handle.

Kejriwal also said no one, including the Opposition, believes the allegations that have been made against him. “Why am I not responding? How does one respond to these allegations?” he said.

On Monday morning, Mishra on Facebook took a dig at Kejriwal for his comments. “The new Kejriwal says if you are not behind the bars, you are not a culprit….Sheila Dikshit, Suresh Kalmadi or even Dawood Ibrahim are also not in jail,” he wrote.

On Sunday, Mishra had alleged that a Delhi-based businessman, who was involved in a Rs 400-crore scam, had funded AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh’s Russia trips. “When will you make details of all foreign tours of AAP leaders public?” Mishra had said.

Earlier in May, Mishra had accused Kejriwal and the party’s top leaders of committing financial illegalities. On May 8, Mishra was suspended from the party after he made corruption charges against senior party members. Mishra demanded for Kejriwal’s resignation and threatened to drag the chief minister to jail. He said he would submit the evidence he had collected to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The AAP has rejected all of Mishra’s allegations and claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party is behind the claims. Senior leader Sanjay Singh said that Mishra was simply “parroting” the BJP’s allegations and called it a “ploy” against the AAP. The BJP, however, has said it had no part to play in the ongoing AAP fiasco.