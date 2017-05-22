The big news: Arun Jaitley files another defamation suit against Kejriwal, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Congress criticised BJP’s Yeddyurappa for allegedly refusing food made by Dalits, and Trump said India had been a victim of terrorism.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Arun Jaitley files another defamation suit against Kejriwal after Ram Jethmalani calls him a ‘crook’: The senior lawyer had said he used the word against the Union minister on specific instructions from the Delhi CM.
- Karnataka Congress criticises BJP after reports that BS Yeddyurappa did not eat food made by Dalits: The former CM had visited the family along with other party leaders on Saturday to have breakfast as part of his party’s ‘Jansampark Abhiyan’.
- Donald Trump urges Saudi leaders to ‘drive out terrorists and extremists’, blames mainly Iran: This is not a battle between different faiths, the US president said during his first foreign trip after taking oath of office.
- Would have been jailed if charges against me were true, Arvind Kejriwal tells Kapil Mishra: The Delhi chief minister said it hurts when ‘your own’ betray you.
- Jammu-based NGO launches toll-free helpline for victims of child rights abuse: Voice for Rights will cater to people in Jammu for the time being, though they plan to expand their network eventually.
- NASA scientists name bacterium found on International Space Station after Abdul Kalam: Solibacillus kalamii has not been completely characterised yet, but scientists hope it will be helpful in biotechnology applications.
- Japan wants to build a World War II museum in Manipur: The country will also invite 25 people from Nagaland and Manipur to visit.
- A gay minister of Indian origin might become Ireland’s next prime minister: He will still need to secure votes of the non-parliamentary members of the party and that of county councillors.
- Militant operation based in Canada busted, two arrested near India-Pakistan border, says Punjab government: A huge cache of weapons was found on the men, who said they were acting on instructions by a militant named Gurjivan Singh Kadiyan.
- Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by one run to clinch third IPL title: Mumbai were on the backfoot for a majority of the game, before brilliant bowling in the death overs allowed them to sneak through.