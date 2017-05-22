A look at the headlines right now:

Arun Jaitley files another defamation suit against Kejriwal after Ram Jethmalani calls him a ‘crook’: The senior lawyer had said he used the word against the Union minister on specific instructions from the Delhi CM. Karnataka Congress criticises BJP after reports that BS Yeddyurappa did not eat food made by Dalits: The former CM had visited the family along with other party leaders on Saturday to have breakfast as part of his party’s ‘Jansampark Abhiyan’. Donald Trump urges Saudi leaders to ‘drive out terrorists and extremists’, blames mainly Iran: This is not a battle between different faiths, the US president said during his first foreign trip after taking oath of office. Would have been jailed if charges against me were true, Arvind Kejriwal tells Kapil Mishra: The Delhi chief minister said it hurts when ‘your own’ betray you. Jammu-based NGO launches toll-free helpline for victims of child rights abuse: Voice for Rights will cater to people in Jammu for the time being, though they plan to expand their network eventually. NASA scientists name bacterium found on International Space Station after Abdul Kalam: Solibacillus kalamii has not been completely characterised yet, but scientists hope it will be helpful in biotechnology applications. Japan wants to build a World War II museum in Manipur: The country will also invite 25 people from Nagaland and Manipur to visit. A gay minister of Indian origin might become Ireland’s next prime minister: He will still need to secure votes of the non-parliamentary members of the party and that of county councillors. Militant operation based in Canada busted, two arrested near India-Pakistan border, says Punjab government: A huge cache of weapons was found on the men, who said they were acting on instructions by a militant named Gurjivan Singh Kadiyan. Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by one run to clinch third IPL title: Mumbai were on the backfoot for a majority of the game, before brilliant bowling in the death overs allowed them to sneak through.