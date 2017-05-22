The Delhi High Court on Monday sought responses from former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran and other accused in the Aircel-Maxis case on a plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation challenging their discharge in the case, PTI reported. On May 19, the high court had issued notices to Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi Maran based on a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate challenging the dropping of charges by a special court.

CBI counsel Anand Grover on Monday requested the high court to hear the case with the one filed by the ED as similar orders will be passed in both the cases. Justice IS Mehta issued notices against the Maran brothers and fixed the matter for further hearing on August 29.

On February 2, a special court had ruled that the charges against the Marans were based on the “misreading of official files”, speculation and the complainant’s opinion. The Special Central Bureau of Investigation Judge, OP Saini, had said that there was no prima facie case against any of the accused, PTI reported.

Dayanidhi Maran had been accused of abusing his official position and causing a loss Rs 1.78 crore to the public exchequer. The CBI, which registered the case in July 2013, had accused him of illegally installing at least 364 high-end telecommunication facilities at one of his houses. The ED had filed a chargesheet in the case against the former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader, his brother and sister-in-law Kavery Kalanithi, as well.