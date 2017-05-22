Indian Railways’ premier train Tejas Express, running between Mumbai and Goa, was inaugurated on Monday by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu. The luxury train, which comes with facilities such as on board Wi-Fi, food cooked by celebrity chefs and automatic doors, is expected to finish its journey in less than nine hours.

Tejas Express left from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus station in Mumbai and will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Ratnagiri and Kudal, before ending its journey at Karmali in North Goa. The train can run up to the speed of 200 km per hour.

The 15-coach express train will run five days a week between Mumbai and Goa. During monsoon, it will run for three days a week. In future, the Tejas Express is expected to be introduced on the Delhi-Chandigarh section too.

Facilities:

Besides Wi-Fi, the train is equipped with facilities like LCD screens, leather seats, tea/coffee vending machines, magazines, bio-toilets. For safety of the passengers, the train has smoke and fire detection system and have close circuit cameras attached. The train also has GPS-based passenger information display system. Tejas coaches also have integrated braille displays, digital destination boards, and electronic passenger reservation charts.

Train fare:

Tejas Express has two classes – executive chair car and AC chair car. While the executive class fare has been fixed at Rs 2,740 with food and Rs 2,585 without food, the fare for a chair car seat is fixed at Rs 1,310 with food and Rs 1,185 without it. The train fares are higher than Shatabdi tickets. The fares for monsoon and non-monsoon seasons will be different.